Highway 46 Detour Near Deer Rivers Begins Next Week

Drivers on Highway 46 will encounter a detour between Deer River and Itasca County Road 39 beginning next Monday, May 21st as a 10-mile construction project begins.

The detour follows Highway 2 and County Road 39 at Ball Club. Local access will be given to those that live along the project area, but the replacement of four centerline culverts will alternate which areas are passible.

The southernmost culvert located near the intersection with Highway 2 will be replaced first. When complete, the culvert work will move north to the next location.

Along with culvert replacement, crews will reconstruct highway 46 by replacing the entire pavement surface and adding four turn lanes. Construction will take place throughout the project at the same time crews are replacing culverts.

Residents and motorists can view a project map and keep up to date with the current schedule on the project website here. Hawkinson Construction is the contractor for the $4.14 million dollar project. It is expecting to last through July, weather permitting.