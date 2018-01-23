Highway 371 Saw Big Business Changes In 2017, Could See More In 2018

2017 was a year of welcomed change to the Highway 371 corridor through Baxter as the city saw a number of businesses open and unfortunately close. However, with the closure of the area’s JCPenney store, a prime real estate location has opened up and could attract a fresh start this year.

While nothing has been announced for the JCPenney building, travel just a little north and you will find open Ulta Beauty, PetSmart, and T.J. Maxx stores, which all opened in 2017. Next to those stores is a Dick’s Sporting Goods, expected to open early this year.

2017 also saw the closure of Gander Mountain, located north of Highway 210. But the new owners are bringing back the store as Gander Outdoors.

In parcels of land just east of the old Gander Mountain, a little strip that includes Einstein Brothers Bagels, Caribou Coffee, and Aspen Dental were built and opened in 2017 with a huge bang.

As for what else 2018 could bring, you could say that the figurative momentum compass is pointing north.