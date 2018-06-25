Highway 27 Segment at County Road 47, East of Lastrup, Closes June 25

Motorists who travel Highway 27 between Lastrup and Onamia will encounter a detour and delays after Highway 27 between Morrison County Road 47 and 350th Avenue/Ranch Road closes Monday, June 25, through late-July.

There will be signs directing motorists to an alternate route to along County Road 47 and County Road 23.

Crews are replacing the Highway 27 bridge spanning the Skunk River tributary.

When complete, the project will replace the existing bridge with a new, lower-maintenance box culvert bridge with wider shoulders and upgraded guardrail. The project will preserve the river tributary crossing, and improve safety and drainage in the area.

For more information and latest updates on this project, visit mndot.gov/d3/2018/h27/.

For information on other MnDOT projects in Morrison and Mille Lacs counties, visit www.mndot.gov/d3, or follow on Twitter @MnDOTCentral.