Highway 27 Bridge Opens, But Detour To Begin In Little Falls

May. 8 2019

Motorists who are traveling on Highway 27 in Little Falls may encounter delays after the Highway 27 bridge spanning the Mississippi River opens and another segment of the highway closes.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, motorists should plan on the following beginning Saturday, May 11:

  • All lanes of Highway 27 between Front Street and Lindbergh Drive, including the Highway 27 bridge spanning the Mississippi River, will open.
  • After crews open the Highway 27 bridge, Highway 27 between Front Street and Fourth Street E will close. The short detour will direct motorists one block south along Front Street, First Avenue SE and Fourth Street SE.
  • Commercial trucks must continue to use the truck detour along Highway 10 and County Road 214.
  • All lanes of Highway 27 between Front Street and Fourth Street E will open in August.

The closure and the short detour are a part of a project that will improve Highway 27 and other infrastructure through downtown Little Falls in 2019. All businesses in downtown Little Falls will remain open and accessible throughout the project, although routes will occasionally change.

When complete, the project will reconstruct or resurface two miles of Highway 27 between 15th Street SW and Ninth Street, install new underground utilities, curb, gutter and sidewalk, improve signals, add new bike lanes through downtown Little Falls and improve short segments of local roads.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

