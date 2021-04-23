Lakeland PBS

Highway 210 Reduced to One Lane in Brainerd

Chris BurnsApr. 23 2021

According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, those who cross the Highway 210/Washington Street bridge over the Mississippi River in Brainerd will encounter heavy equipment, crews, and daytime delays, as eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane from Monday, April 26 until Wednesday, April 28.

The lane closure will occur 6:30 AM to 5:30 PM each day on eastbound Highway 210 between the signalized intersections of Northwest Fourth Street and Fourth Street in Brainerd. MnDOT crews will conduct a bridge inspection and study. Pedestrians may also encounter sidewalk closures and follow signs. Motorists approaching the daytime work zones should slow down, be prepared to stop if necessary, and move over within the work zone as appropriate to give crews a safe space to work.

On Monday, April 26, Northwest Fourth Street, which changes to Riverside Drive/Crow Wing County Road 20, will close to through traffic between Highway 210/Washington Street and Beaver Dam Road, as the city of Brainerd reconstructs the road and installs a roundabout at Jackson Street. Travelers should be alert to roadwork signage and expect to see access change at the signalized intersection of Highway 210/Washington Street and Northwest Fourth Street through mid-June.

