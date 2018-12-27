Highway 210 Lane Closures in Brainerd Planned For Jan. 2

Highway 210 in Brainerd and Baxter will be intermittently reduced to a single lane on Wednesday, January 2.

The lane closures will begin at Cypress Drive on Highway 210 and will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Motorists should plan additional travel time and consider alternate routes of travel.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the lane closures are needed to allow crews to install components for a new signal system at the Highway 210/Cypress Drive intersection.

The work and closures are part of the larger Cypress Drive improvements project led by the city of Baxter.