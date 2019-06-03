Lakeland PBS
Highway 210 Detour, Closure Begins In Aitkin On Wednesday

Jun. 3 2019

Motorists traveling on Highway 210 between Crow Wing County Road 32 and Highway 169 in the city of Aitkin should plan for delays when a detour begins on Wednesday, June 5.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the closure and detour are necessary to allow the city of Aitkin to work below Highway 210 near Seventh Avenue NW/Aitkin County Road 41 in Aitkin.

What to expect:

  • Highway 210 will close to through traffic between Crow Wing County Road 32, about six miles west of Aitkin and the intersection of Highway 169/Minnesota Avenue in Aiktin on Wednesday, June 5. Motorists should follow the signed detour.
  • Highway 210 will close to all traffic at Seventh Avenue NW/Aitkin County Road 41 in Aitkin.

All lanes on Highway 210 are scheduled to reopen by June 21, 2019, based on good weather conditions.

The work is part of a larger city of Aitkin project to reconstruct city sewer and water beneath segments of Seventh Avenue NW, First Street NW and Sixth Avenue NW in Aitkin.  To learn more about this improvement project, visit the city of Aitkin’s website at www.ci.aitkin.mn.us, or contact city of Aitkin Project Engineer Clif Allen at CAllen@mooreengineeringinc.com or 701-551-1071.

Rachel Johnson

