Jun 13, 2025

Highway 210 Construction in Baxter Begins June 16

baxter highway 210 construction night work map

Night work will begin on Highway 210 in Baxter starting June 16th. (Credit: MnDOT)

Motorists traveling through Baxter on Highway 210 can expect crews working 24/7 as overnight paving operations begin next Monday, June 16th.

A press release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation says work will occur from 7 a.m. Monday to noon Friday with lane closures 24/7 on both directions of Highway 210 through early July. The work will be done in segments, so expect the work area and traffic control to change and move.

MnDOT officials also say to slow down and watch for heavy equipment and workers, especially at night when sight distances lessen.

All lanes will be open on weekends with some changes to access; the public is advised to follow signs along frontage roads. More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.

