Highway 210 Closure Starts Friday

Shirelle Moore
Jul. 26 2018
Motorist who travel Highway 210 west of Staples will encounter a detours and some delays as the highway 210 bridge spanning Moran Creek, just east of County Road 9, is closed starting tomorrow.

Drivers should follow the signed detour along Highway 10 and County Road 9, or plan their alternate routes.

The closure and detour are needed while crews replace the Highway 210 bridge spanning Moran Brook. When complete, the project will result in a new bridge with wider shoulders and improved guardrail. The project will preserve an important water crossing and improve safety.

All lanes on Highway 210 west of Staples will be open by August 25th.

