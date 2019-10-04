Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Highway 210 Between Brainerd And Ironton Officially Opens To Traffic

Oct. 4 2019

From July through September motorists traveling between Brainerd and Ironton were detoured around an 11-mile stretch of Highway 210. As of yesterday, the detour has been removed and the majority of the project has been officially completed.

It was a long summer for some residents in the Crosby-Ironton area as the major highway connecting the two towns to Brainerd, Highway 210, was closed to traffic.

“Anytime you have a major construction project that happens in an area you tend to see some things, some changes. People ask a lot of questions,” said Andrew Rooney, Crosby Police Chief.

That all changed this week as the majority of the project was completed and the detour was lifted.

“Thank goodness it’s open. Being people from Brainerd or having meetings in Brainerd and having to go over there. It really cuts that time down,” added Chief Rooney.

The project started in July along 11 miles of the highway and detoured motorists onto Highway 18 and then to Highway 6.

“The pavement was starting to deteriorate and we’re seeing higher and higher traffic volumes along this road so we wanted to get out here and fix it now before it fell apart even further and we had more traffic to deal with,” explained MnDOT project manager Matt Indihar.

The project reconstructed the road surface, repaired or replaced underground drainage structures, and added additional turn lanes and bypass lanes.

“Basically the work that we did was to replace three larger culverts under the road here. We also did some widening, added three new left turn lane locations and a few bypass lanes,” said Indihar.

Though the detour was sometimes inconvenient, locals and visitors alike knew it was needed.

“Now that you see that it’s done, it’s a great improvement not only for the area but for people traveling between Crosby and Brainerd,” “I do believe that it’s going to be positive, not only for our area, but all the towns around here and be very beneficial and advantageous for the motorists that commute back and forth daily.”

According to MnDOT, motorists could continue to encounter periodic lane or shoulder closures through mid-October as crews complete the final details of the project.

Rachel Johnson

Contact Lakeland News

Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Latest Story

Baxter Native Quinn Nystrom Announces Candidacy For Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District

Baxter native and Democrat Quinn Nystrom announced her candidacy for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District on Thursday. Nystrom is the
Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Latest Stories

Baxter Native Quinn Nystrom Announces Candidacy For Minnesota's 8th Congressional District

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Bemidji Alliance Responds Back

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Chippewa National Forest Signs Agreement with Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe on Shared Stewardship

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Cass County Missing Person Investigation

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Merrifield Father, Son Farmers Recognized For Water Quality Efforts

Posted on Oct. 4 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.