Oct 8, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Highway 200 Near Remer, Highway 71 in Wadena Reopening

Road construction projects in the area are wrapping up for the year.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports that Highway 200 near Remer will reopen to all traffic by Friday, October 10, ahead of schedule. This includes lifting the truck detour following completion of the new bridge over the Willow River just southeast of Highway 6 in Cass County. The $2.5 million project adds a double-box bridge built to last more than 60 years, along with stronger barriers to improve safety.

Also, Highway 71 in Wadena has reopened as of Tuesday night, and the detour has been lifted. MnDOT says this milestone marks the completion of major improvements on Highway 71 north of Highway 10 that began in July. The work included reconstruction and resurfacing to improve safety, drainage, and pedestrian access.

Although Highway 71 will be open, roadwork on Highway 10 in Wadena will continue through October. More information on that project can be found here.

