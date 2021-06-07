Highway 2 West of Cass Lake Under Construction

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today, beginning June 14, motorists on Highway 2 west of Cass Lake, can expect lane shifts while crews begin construction. During the project, crews will be resurfacing Highway 2 from two miles east of Hubbard county road 46 to Highway 371 in Cass Lake.

Motorists can expect lane closures, lane shifts and a short-term detour as this project is constructed. The detour will begin early July and last about a week. Eastbound traffic will detour using Hubbard County Roads 45 and 9, and Cass County Road 22.

The contractor for this $2.5 million dollar project is Knife River. This project will create a safer, longer lasting road surface. It is estimated to be complete by August, weather permitting. Visit the project website for more information as well as a detour map.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

