Highway 2 West of Cass Lake Under Construction

Chris BurnsJun. 7 2021

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced today, beginning June 14, motorists on Highway 2 west of Cass Lake, can expect lane shifts while crews begin construction. During the project, crews will be resurfacing Highway 2 from two miles east of Hubbard county road 46 to Highway 371 in Cass Lake.

Motorists can expect lane closures, lane shifts and a short-term detour as this project is constructed. The detour will begin early July and last about a week. Eastbound traffic will detour using Hubbard County Roads 45 and 9, and Cass County Road 22.

The contractor for this $2.5 million dollar project is Knife River. This project will create a safer, longer lasting road surface. It is estimated to be complete by August, weather permitting. Visit the project website for more information as well as a detour map.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

