Lakeland PBS

Highway 2 West Manufacturers’ Association Hears About the Importance of Apprentices

Mary BalstadDec. 9 2022

Members of the Highway 2 West Manufacturers’ Association met this week to discuss a common problem in their industry, the worker shortage. Local leader Andy Wells, owner and founder of Wells Technology in Bemidji, decided to share his story of success with an often looked over alternative – apprenticeships.

“Our manufacturing members, they’re all trying to find workers and develop a workforce,” explained Hal Halliday, a Board Member of the H2WMA. “This was a natural fit to listen to someone who actually had a plan and was successful in workforce development.”

At a meeting on Dec. 7, members of the association listened as Wells discussed how and why apprentices are a positive addition to his workforce. Wells emphasized the changing workforce and how investing in younger workers can garner potential employees in the future.

With apprenticeships, time and money can be a loss companies see in the short-term. The training and education can cause loss of production for a business. Despite this immediate loss, Wells state the risk is worth it if apprentices help alleviate the worker shortage.

Following the presentation, which also included 17 steps for what Wells has found to be a successful apprenticeships, the members of the H2WMA took a tour of Wells Technology.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Bemidji High School A Capella Choir to Perform at Carnegie Hall

BCA Investigates Suicide Attempt at Beltrami County Jail

Affinity Plus Holding 3rd Annual Coin Drive for North Country Food Bank

Bemidji Symphony Orchestra Rings in Holiday Season with ‘Holidays at Home’ Concert

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.