Highway 2 Resurfacing Project Set To Begin May 15

Josh Peterson
May. 5 2017
A summer long project to resurface the Highway 2 bypass in Bemidji begins May 15 as crews begin construction of lane crossovers that allow for two-lane, head-to-head traffic. The project includes two staged detours, with the stage one detour beginning at the end of May, weather permitting.

The staged detours are required as crews repair two bridges located on the northern portion of the bypass:

  • Stage one: Highway 71 southbound bridge connection to the bypass. Detour south on Highway 197/Bemidji Avenue through Bemidji.
  • Stage two: Highway 2 northbound bridge connection to westbound Highway 2. Detour onto
    Highway 71 exit, then west onto Highway 2.

A separate resurfacing project on Highway 197/Bemidji Avenue, from Third Street NW to Seventh Street SE, is tentatively scheduled to begin July 10. That project will be done under traffic and motorists can expect lane closures and delays during peak travel times.

For more details visit the project websites, www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/bemidji-hwy2and197. Both projects are expected to wrap up in September.

