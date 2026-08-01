Highway 197 Project in Bemidji Continues With Concrete Crew at Work

As the summer rolls on, so do the road construction projects throughout the state. In Bemidji, the Highway 197 corridor reconstruction project is reaching another new stage.

Crews continue to pour concrete in the driving lanes on Highway 197, and pouring on the southern section of the Highway 71/197 intersection is expected to take place next week. The Highway 71 lanes south of the intersection remain closed at this time. Weather permitting, paving at the interaction will be complete prior to the Beltrami County Fair, which begins Aug. 11.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation asks motorists to continue driving with caution and pay closed attention while traveling through the construction area. More information and updates on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.