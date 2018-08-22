Highway 197 Lane Closures Scheduled For August 27
Temporary lane closures on Highway 197 in Bemidji have been scheduled for Monday, August 27.
Motorists heading northbound on Highway 197/Washington Avenue will experience temporary closures and a detour as railroad crews complete repairs to the railroad track.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges the public to always drive with caution and to slow down in work zones.
For real-time traffic information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.
