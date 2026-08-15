Aug 14, 2026 | By: Collin Burns

Highway 197 Construction in Bemidji Continues

Construction on Highway 197 in Bemidji continues as crews will spend the next several weeks pouring concrete in preparation for the start of Stage 1D.

Traffic will continue to be in a single lane in some areas heading both directions as concrete is being poured for the new 197 lanes. Upon completion, traffic will move onto the new driving lanes and crews will construct the north leg of the roundabout and extend Gillette Drive.

The next phase of construction, Stage 1D, is set to run from mid to late August to mid September.

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