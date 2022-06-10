Lakeland PBS

Highway 175 reopened west of Hallock

Hanky HazeltonJun. 9 2022

Highway 175 from Kittson County Road 34 to North Dakota Border after repairs has been completed. At approximately 3:15 p.m. the Minnesota Department of Transportation reopened Highway 175.

A few other highways that were previously closed are now open for use. Highway 75 from Highway 171 to the Canadian border has also reopened. These highways were originally Shut down due to damage caused by flooding.

There are still two more highways that are currently closed and in need of repairs.

  • Highway 220 between Highway 1 and Highway 11
  • Highway 317 between Highway 220 and North Dakota border

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates, ‘like’ MnDOT at https://www.facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest/, and follow @mndotnews on Twitter.

By — Hanky Hazelton

