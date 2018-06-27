Highway 169 Near Garrison Reduced To Single Lane

Motorists who travel on Highway 169 between Garrison and Crow Wing County Road 26, located south of Garrison, may encounter additional delays during peak travel times after the four-lane segment of the road is reduced to a single lane in each direction beginning Monday, July 9th.

The traffic change is needed while crews repair a historical bridge on the existing northbound side of the road. All lanes of highway 169 are scheduled to open in late-October, 2018.

To learn more about the project, or to view or print project maps, visit the Highway 169 Garrison website here.

