Highway 169 in Grand Rapids Closes After Lumber Truck Crashes Into Prairie River
Highway 169 in Grand Rapids was closed on Thursday after a lumber truck went off the road and into the Prairie River that afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol has not released any information yet, but the Grand Rapids Herald reports that a Latvala lumber truck flipped into the river. A Life Flight helicopter responded to the scene, and traffic was diverted to LaPrairie when the road was closed.
Lakeland News will update this story with more information when it becomes available.
