Highway 169 In Aitkin To Close July 23 Through 26
Highway 169 in Aitkin is set to close next week between First Street SE and First String NE. There will be a detour along Highway 47 and County Road 12.
The closure is needed to allow crews to repair a railroad crossing and to replace a curb and sidewalk.
For real-time travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.
