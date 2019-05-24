Highway 10 Lane Closures Scheduled To Begin June 3 In Wadena

Motorists should plan to see road workers, heavy equipment, and periodic land or shoulder closures in Wadena this year as a major two-year construction project will begin construction starting Monday, June 3.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, motorists who travel the two-lane segment of Highway 10 between Otter Tail County Road 77 near Bluffton and Oink Joint Road east of Wadena, will encounter road crews, heavy equipment and potential delays while segments of the road are reduced to a single lane.

Lane closures will take place Monday through Saturday and will last until July 2019.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will first resurface the west segment of Highway 10 between Otter Tail County Road 77 and Third Street W in Wadena. They will then resurface the east segment between Harry Rich Drive and Oink Joint Road.

There will be flaggers and a pilot car at the work zone who will allow alternating one-way traffic through while crews complete their road work. The release said motorists that are entering any Highway 10 work zone from an intersecting road or driveway must wait for the pilot car to pass, then follow it through the work zone.

In order to widen the roadway and install new center left-turn lanes for improved safety and access, Highway 10 will also have lane shifts and flaggers at the Highway 10/Otter Tail County Road 75 intersection west of Wadena.

The work is part of a larger two-year $12.4 million project to reconstruct and improve Highway 10 through the city of Wadena.

Most of the mainline construction between Third Street W and County Road 4 will be done in 2020.

For real-time traffic information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.