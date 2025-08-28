Highway 10 in Wadena Reopening After Detour is Lifted, Will Stay a Work Zone

As roadwork continues in Wadena, Highway 10 will reopen on the evening of Friday, August 29 as the detour is lifted, but it will remain a work zone.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says there will only be one lane each way on Highway 10 between Highway 71 in Wadena and 620th Street near Bluffton. Motorists should expect narrow lanes, no shoulders, and lane shifts, and motorists are urged to drive cautiously and watch for active workers and equipment.

After the Labor Day holiday on Monday, the Highway 71 detour will extend north of Wadena to begin the next phase of construction, which is expected to go through mid-October. Highway 71 will be closed to through traffic between Highway 10 and Leaf River Road, and drivers will be detoured via Highway 10, Wadena County Road 20, and Leaf River Road.

MnDOT says Wadena is still open for businesses, residents, and visitors, but says there will be work zones, hard closures, and alternate routes in place as construction continues. More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.