Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Highway 10 In Motely Single-Lane Closure Scheduled To Begin Tomorrow

Jun. 26 2019

A single-lane closure on both lanes of eastbound Highway 10 in Motely is scheduled for Friday, June 28.

The road work will occur between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on eastbound Highway 10 between the signalized intersection at Highway 210 and 385th Street.

According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation drivers should expect alternating single-lane closures, lane shifts, flaggers and heavy moving equipment.

The lane closure is necessary to mill and pave two new inches of bituminous road surface.

According to MnDOT the road project will preserve the road and provide for a smoother ride.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Highway 10 Lane Closures Scheduled To Begin June 3 In Wadena

Business Owners Worried About Potential New Bemidji Roundabouts

Another Roundabout Is Coming To Brainerd

Wadena County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Rollover

Latest Story

Warroad Boys and Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls to Participate in Hockey Day Minnesota 2020

The Minnesota Wild and Fox Sports North have announced the dates, times, and teams for the 14th edition of Hockey Day Minnesota with two local
Posted on Jun. 26 2019

Latest Stories

Warroad Boys and Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls to Participate in Hockey Day Minnesota 2020

Posted on Jun. 26 2019

Minnesota Medical Association Urges Minnesotans To Let Professionals Handle Fireworks

Posted on Jun. 26 2019

Three People Rescued From Blackduck Lake

Posted on Jun. 26 2019

Highway 71 South Of Bemidji Near Kabekona Now Open To Traffic

Posted on Jun. 26 2019

Tiffany Vickaryous-Hubbard Selected As New Sanford Center Executive Director

Posted on Jun. 26 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate