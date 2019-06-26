Highway 10 In Motely Single-Lane Closure Scheduled To Begin Tomorrow

A single-lane closure on both lanes of eastbound Highway 10 in Motely is scheduled for Friday, June 28.

The road work will occur between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on eastbound Highway 10 between the signalized intersection at Highway 210 and 385th Street.

According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation drivers should expect alternating single-lane closures, lane shifts, flaggers and heavy moving equipment.

The lane closure is necessary to mill and pave two new inches of bituminous road surface.

According to MnDOT the road project will preserve the road and provide for a smoother ride.

For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.