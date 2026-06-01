Highway 10 Construction Project in Wadena Enters Year 2

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has entered year two of its $52 million Highway 10 expansion project in Wadena.

Last year, MnDOT constructed half of the new four-laned highway west of Highway 71 while handling reconstruction and improvement for the highway road surfaces, utilities, sidewalks, and turn lanes. This year, they’ve broken down the 2026 construction phase into three areas of impact—one of which is on Highway 10 working both west and east of Highway 71.

“We [have] started a little early this year—maybe three weeks early—which is great for schedule. The weather’s been cooperating,” said MnDOT Project Manager Tim Paul. “We are primarily out east of town working on the westbound lanes. A lot of drainage, big box culverts being replaced, that’s a couple of the streams we have. We will also be going west of Wadena once again in the eastbound lanes. And once we get those completed, everything west of end of town at the end of the season would be completed with the new four-lane.”

The second piece to the Highway 10-centric work involves Highway 71 south of Highway 10, which will begin in late June.

“We always have to concentrate on the end of the year and back things in or, ‘How are we going to hit these dates?'” Paul said. “We have a couple of small detours that we will be using about a month apiece in order to put in the box culverts.”

He continued, “Otherwise, yeah, it’s a lot of activity. We’ve been meeting with all the businesses. They’re all on board. It’s been really positive with the City of Wadena. Good partners for sure, and that’s making the job much simpler.”

The third construction leg will be on Highway 29 from late June through early September.

“South of 10, we have the Highway 71 and the Highway 29 portion,” elaborated Paul. “We are going to break those up and we are going to allow the contractor 40 days on Highway 29 and then 35 days on Highway 71.”

“There’s deep soils that have got to come out that are poor, there’s back filling with clean soils, a lot of infrastructure got replaced: sewer, water mains,” Mathiowetz Construction Project Manager Greg Huiras explained.

For Highway 10, 71, and 29, each road will be open one lane each way, excluding during detours. From May until June, Highway 10 will be closed between County Road 4 and Harry Rich Drive to excavate deep, replace poor soils, and install a culvert at Union Creek.

“We have such deep cuts, it’d be hard to carry traffic next; there would be a lot of additional cost, put in sheet piling to hold up a lane while we construct,” Paul added. “We use a lot of additional signing. We do leave it open to local businesses. You cannot cut all the way through, you would end up in the box culvert hole. That information’s being put out there to the public, so we’re aware of that as well. Contractor is on schedule with that; it’s going really well up to this point.”

Highway 10 construction work for 2026 is expected to continue through October. More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.