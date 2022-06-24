Lakeland PBS

Highway 10 Between Motley and Little Falls Closed Due to Flooding

Mary BalstadJun. 24 2022

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and Minnesota State Patrol enacted a road closure for Highway 10 today. Flooding on the road between Motley and Little Falls has caused it to close in both directions.

MnDOT recommends for travelers in the area to follow the suggestion detours:

  • If drivers are going westbound on Highway 10, they should take Highway 137 from Little Falls to Highway 210 to Baxter/Brainerd then to Highway 10 toward Motley.
  • If drivers are going eastbound on Highway 10, they should follow Highway 210 from Motley to Highway 371 to Baxter/Brainerd before going to Highway 10 to Little Falls.

Local travelers may also use Highway 115 to and from Highway 371 from Camp Ripley.

The Randall area is reported to have received 12 inches of rain. More is expected tonight. Local officials ask for people to avoid the area. Motorists should allot for extra travel time. It is illegal to travel on a closed road and can result up to a $1,000 fine and/or 90 days in jail. Other expenses may apply if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road.

Additional state, county, townships or city roads may also be closed due to weather. More information can be found at 511mn.org.

By — Mary Balstad

