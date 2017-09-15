Highpointers
Saturday, September 23 at 9pm
Highpointers is the world’s first, feature-length documentary to introduce this unique hobby for climbers and outdoor adventurers. The film follows two college-age women as they strive to reach the highest point in every state, including one of the most dangerous in the continental US. Their quest becomes more challenging as they learn Wyoming’s Gannett Peak is deep in wilderness territory. The film includes cinematography of the remote Wind River Range.
