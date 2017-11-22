Highest Day for Cooking Fires is Tomorrow: Thanksgiving Day

While cooking a Thanksgiving feast in the kitchen can be fun it can also turn dangerous quick. The National Fire Protection reports nearly four times as many home cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day than any other given day of the year.

Leading causes for the fires are mainly due to cooking utensils and unattended cooking. While it is easy to get distracted in the kitchen during this holiday season it is important to stay alert. It is also a good time of year to check smoke alarms are working properly.

The Brainerd Fire Department has an increase in calls this time of year for kitchen fires, smoke alarms and burns. The Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes has some advice on how to stay safe during this holiday cooking season.