High Winds & Waves Damage Lake Bemidji Fishing Pier

Josh Peterson
May. 18 2017
With the fishing season just beginning, one popular fishing spot won’t be available for a while.

In an email from the City of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Director Marcia Larson says that due to strong winds Wednesday night, the fishing pier at Paul Bunyan Park moved significantly and suffered some damage. The pier which normally is placed near the Mississippi River access to Lake Irving moved about twenty feet, and is partially under the highway 197 (Bemidji Avenue bridge).

The parks department is working on a safe solution for repairing and re-installing the dock, however current weather conditions are making it challenging.

The city has posted and barricaded the area and asks everyone to observe the barricades and caution tape to ensure the community remains safe.

