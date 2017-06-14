High Winds Cause Property Damage In Alexandria
High winds caused farm buildings damage and a tree falling on a home northwest on a cabin on Lake Ida, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Reports of property damage came in on June 13 and numerous trees and power lines were down.
There were also reports of a number of trees and power lines down and across roadways throughout Ida and Miltona.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the storms.
