High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Arrest in Nimrod

Betsy Melin — Apr. 27 2020

A high-speed police pursuit ended in an arrest on Sunday night. Officers attempted to stop a 2004 Pontiac GTO on Wadena County Road 12, outside of Nimrod.

The driver fled north, reaching speeds over 130 mph. The pursuit ended on Huntersville Rd after about eight miles. The driver was identified as Randy Tellock, a 55-year-old man from Loretto, MN.

He was taken into custody by deputies and is being held in Wadena County Jail. A formal complaint is pending with the Wadena County Attorney’s Office. Tellock is also wanted out of Wright County.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

