High-Speed Chase in Wadena, Cass Counties Ends in Crash on Icy Road

A high-speed pursuit in Wadena and Cass counties yesterday ended with the squad car and vehicle being pursued both crashing on an icy road near Leader.

The Wadena County deputy in the chase was not hurt, but the fleeing motorist was airlifted from the scene to a Twin Cities hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a press release from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started on Wednesday evening when a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for numerous traffic violations. The driver refused to stop, and the deputy initiated a pursuit at speeds of over 100 mph that eventually exited Wadena County and entered Cass County.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.