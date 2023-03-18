High School Students Join the Choir for 2nd Annual BSU Sings! Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

This past Wednesday, the sound of high school students across the state could be heard singing along with Bemidji State University’s choir for BSU Sings! Day.

“We have five high schools attending from across the state of Minnesota,” said Dr. Jennifer Olson, BSU Sings! Creative Director. “They come for a day of workshops with me and my colleagues here and then at the end of the day we do a culminating performance, and we’re gonna have almost 170 students singing today at the end of the day altogether.”

The day saw students participating in a series of workshops taught by BSU instructors in order to prepare them for their performance. These ranged from “master class” style instruction to lessons revolving around musical composition, and even involved a rhythm session lead by BSU percussion professor Eric Sundeen.

“It’s kinda based on communication and rhythm, and how musically we can relate to each other’s parts,” explained Sundeen.

The students also had an opportunity to perform a choral piece that was composed specifically for BSU Sings! Day by BSU’s own Dr. James Bowyer.

“It’s the chance of a lifetime, and I fully hope and intend to write a piece for each year that we have this event as long as I can do it,” said Dr. Bowyer.

This event serves not just as the chance of a lifetime for a composer, but also for any high school students attending it, as BSU Sings! Day provides them the opportunity to work with a professional college choir.

“I feel really proud that we can offer an experience that in someways is kind of life-changing,” said Dr. Olson.

“The Frozen Man” was composed specifically for the event, and the recording of the performance will be submitted for publication.

