High School Softball Players Sue MN Officials Over Trans Athlete Policy

Three Minnesota high school softball players have filed a federal lawsuit against Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and other state officials for allowing transgender athletes to compete in girls’ sports.

The lawsuit claims Minnesota “allows male students to compete in women’s and girls’ sports if they claim a female gender identity,” and that Minnesota does not place any physical limitations on participation in the female category such as testosterone levels or other requirements. It further claims Minnesota policy expands opportunities for male athletes to compete and experience victory at the expense of female athletes.

The organization Female Athletes United filed the suit on behalf of the three high school girls, who are not identified in the suit. They allege they have missed out on opportunities to play and for their teams to advance further in tournaments because they have faced a player from another girls’ softball team they allege was born male.

One of the girls also says she was hit by a pitch from that player and suffered pain significantly worse than from previous times she was hit by pitches on other occasions. The lawsuit does not name the athlete who is believed to have been assigned male at birth participating in girls’ softball.

Minnesota State High School League Executive Director Erich Martens, Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Willie Jett, and Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero are the other officials named in the suit.