High School Skiers from Brainerd, Bemidji Place at Section Meets

In the final results for the Section 8 nordic ski meet, on the boys’ side, it was the state’s top ranked Brainerd Warriors that won the section title. Five boys finished in the top nine spots, while Brainerd’s duo of Tristan Kubista and Joe Neumann won the team relay.

Meanwhile, the Bemidji duo of Kaeden Pollock and Levi Renn finished second in the relay and qualified for the state meet as well.

For the girls, Annelise Baird won the Section 8 individual title and qualified for state, with Bemidji’s Izzy Renn finished one spot short of qualifying.

And in alpine skiing, Brainerd’s Piper Grillo finished fifth overall in the Section 5 meet, also good enough to qualify for state.