High School Senior IDed as Victim of Fatal Crash in Crow Wing County

Family members have identified the person who died in a three-vehicle crash in Crow Wing County near Manhattan Beach on Friday that involved a dump truck.

According to an online fundraiser, the victim is Keylah Kendrick, who was a senior at Pine River-Backus High School. The GoFundMe page says she had been accepted to Arizona University and was looking to fulfilling her dream of becoming a music teacher.

Kendrick’s mom, Sara, was a passenger in the Kendrick’s vehicle and suffered severe injuries. According to the GoFundMe page, she has been sedated and does not know that her daughter has passed away yet.

The GoFundMe campaign for the family has raised more than $10,000 as of Monday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation indicates the crash primarily involved the dump truck traveling northbound on County Road 1 and an SUV that Kendrick was driving entering County Road 1 on from the south, coming from County Road 66. This incident remains under active investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the Minnesota State Patrol.