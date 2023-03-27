Lakeland PBS

High School Math Teacher Dana Kaiser Named Brainerd Teacher of the Year

Charlie YaegerMar. 27 2023

Brainerd High School math teacher Dana Kaiser is the recipient of this year’s Brainerd Public Schools Teacher of the Year award. She was nominated by one of her students, senior Mariah Alderson, and was chosen as the winner by a committee comprised of Brainerd community members and volunteers.

62 other teachers were nominated for the award as well, which may have been why Kaiser didn’t think she would be chosen.

“Seeing everybody show up in my classroom today was a complete surprise,” said Kaiser. “I was so touched to be nominated, everything else had fallen off my radar.”

But Alderson was adamant she deserved it. “She makes it so easy to learn, she works so hard…she is at all of our sporting events and she’s asking how we are doing constantly, and you get to know her on a personal level.”

On hand for the surprise was Brainerd Public Schools superintendent Heidi Hahn, as well as other colleagues and students. Adding to the special moment was Kaiser’s family, the people she truly teaches for.

“They motivate me to do everything that I do,” said Kaiser. “I push my students because they’re going to be the difference makers for my kids, too, and so I want to have a positive impact.”

After the celebration had died down, Dana Kaiser went back to work, teaching as she had before class was interrupted. She did make a point, however, to tell everyone to thank a teacher today, because it’s not just her that is making a difference, but teachers everywhere. And a little thank-you can go a long way.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Charlie Yaeger

