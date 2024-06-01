Jun 3, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

High School Golfers Compete in Round 1 of Section 8AA Championship

Round one of the Section 8AA golf tournament began Monday at Bemidji Town & Country Club, where boys and girls were competing from many area schools.

After round one, Detroit Lakes is leading the tournament, with Park Rapids and Roseau rounding out the top six heading into round two on Tuesday.

Detroit Lakes was also leading things for the boys, with Roseau sitting in third. The Rams will have a lot of ground to make up if they want to win their fourth straight section title.

