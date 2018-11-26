Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

High Number Of Farms Filing For Bankruptcy Across The Upper Midwest

Anthony Scott
Nov. 26 2018
Leave a Comment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The number of farms filing for bankruptcy is increasing across the Upper Midwest, following low prices for corn, soybeans, milk and beef, according to a new analysis from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

The analysis found that 84 farms filed for bankruptcy in Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana in the 12 months that ended in June. That’s more than double the number over the same period in 2013 and 2014.

“Current price levels and the trajectory of the current trends suggest that this trend has not yet seen a peak,” said Ron Wirtz, an analyst at the Minneapolis Fed.

The increase in Chapter 12 filings reflect low prices for corn, soybeans, milk and beef, The Star Tribune reported. The situation has gotten worse for farmers since June because of the retaliatory tariffs that have closed the Chinese market for soybeans and held back exports of milk and beef. Chapter 12 bankruptcy allows for repayment of debt over three years.

“Dairy farmers are having the most problems right now,” said Mark Miedtke, the president of Citizens State Bank in Hayfield. “Grain farmers have had low prices for the past three years but high yields have helped them through. We’re just waiting for a turnaround. We’re waiting for the tariff problem to go away.”

Miedtke said the underlying problem began before the trade issues, with farmers being too efficient for their financial good and demand not keeping pace with the production.

“The picture could start changing this spring,” Miedtke said. “We do what we can to try to work with farmers.”

Anthony Scott
Contact the Author Anthony Scott
ascott@lptv.org

Related Posts

MnDOT Urges Caution When Driving This Holiday Weekend

Governor Mark Dayton Suffers Post-Surgery Lung Damage

Two Minnesota Marijuana Parties About To Get Major Party Status

Minnesota Sees High Voter Participation In Midterm Elections

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks Chris! Glad you enjoyed it. Great season for Bemidji.... Read More

Chris Justice said

Thank you for all of your fabulous coverage of Bemidji High School Sports!!!... Read More

Kory Lesnick said

Thank you for what you and you and Kristi have done for our racing family here a... Read More

Angela Sloan said

It was wonderful being able to participate in such a worthy cause... Read More

Latest Story

Fire Claims Barn In Wadena County

A barn in Aldrich Township in Wadena County is a total loss after a Wednesday afternoon fire. On Wednesday, November 21, shortly after 1:00p.m
Posted on Nov. 26 2018

Latest Stories

Fire Claims Barn In Wadena County

Posted on Nov. 26 2018

Area Stores Taking Center Stage For Small Business Saturday

Posted on Nov. 24 2018

BSU Men's Hockey Falls To Minnesota State

Posted on Nov. 24 2018

Three-Vehicle Crash Near Pierz Leaves One Dead

Posted on Nov. 24 2018

New Coach Leading Bemidji Girls Hockey In Memorable Season

Posted on Nov. 24 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.