High Number Of 911 Calls Of Wandering Livestock Reported In Wadena County

A high number of 911 calls of livestock out wandering onto public roadways have been reported in Wadena County recently.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is requesting all farmers and ranchers in the area check their fences due to the high number of calls.

In the fall season livestock has a tendency to wander looking for fresher grass to eat because the pasture grass is depleted for the season, according to a release. If the fences are not adequately maintained, livestock will find the weak spot and get out.

If a motorist collides with livestock on a public roadway, the livestock owner can be held accountable for damage to a vehicle or medical bills accrued, according to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.