Hewitt Man Dies After 2-Vehicle Crash in Todd County

A 26-year-old Hewitt man died in a two-vehicle collision on Thursday night in Todd County.

The crash happened at around 10:49 p.m. in Bertha Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Blake Baumgartner was driving a pickup truck northbound on Highway 71 and collided with a car, also heading northbound on the highway, at Palomino Road.

Baumgartner died following the crash. The driver of the car, 20-year-old Johnathan Freyholz of Hewitt, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.