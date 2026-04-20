Apr 20, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Hewitt Man Dies After 2-Vehicle Crash in Todd County

A 26-year-old Hewitt man died in a two-vehicle collision on Thursday night in Todd County.

The crash happened at around 10:49 p.m. in Bertha Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says Blake Baumgartner was driving a pickup truck northbound on Highway 71 and collided with a car, also heading northbound on the highway, at Palomino Road.

Baumgartner died following the crash. The driver of the car, 20-year-old Johnathan Freyholz of Hewitt, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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