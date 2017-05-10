Hero Celebration Will Recognize Good Samaritans Involved In School Bus Crash

Good Samaritans who acted as first responders before the emergency responders arrived on-scene to the bus crash on May 3 will be recognized by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

A Community Hero Celebration will take place on Wednesday, May 17 at 5 p.m. at the Bemidji High School Commons.

The public is invited to celebrate with citizens who helped pull the children from the school bus crash on Irvine Avenue and South Movil Lake Road.