Hero Celebration Will Recognize Good Samaritans Involved In School Bus Crash
Good Samaritans who acted as first responders before the emergency responders arrived on-scene to the bus crash on May 3 will be recognized by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.
A Community Hero Celebration will take place on Wednesday, May 17 at 5 p.m. at the Bemidji High School Commons.
The public is invited to celebrate with citizens who helped pull the children from the school bus crash on Irvine Avenue and South Movil Lake Road.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Slap on the wrist. Would have been a different story if it would have been a Na... Read More
No it won't because kids usually start smoking before 18 they just find people w... Read More
I have purchased the Pleasant Valley School, which closed just before Deer Lake... Read More
Donald. I read all about it on the USA Today website https://www.usatoday.com/st... Read More