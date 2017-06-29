Heritage Fund Council Tours Environmental Project Sites

When Minnesota passed the Clean Water, Land and Legacy amendment in 2008, voters decided that a part of the collected sales tax revenue would go to support environmental projects. On Wednesday, members of the council that oversees the Outdoor Heritage Fund toured some of the project sites that are receiving money.

Members of the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council dropped by eight sites around Cass, Hubbard and Wadena counties. They wanted to see what the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and its partners have been able to produce with the allocated funds.

This included the Kabekona Wildlife Management Area, where Jack Pine was planted on seven acres of land. The species has had a tough time taking root in this part of the state for a variety of reasons, which is why the site called for expert preparation, tree planting and prescribed burns.

The group was also able to check out one of the larger plots that was acquired by the DNR through the allocated money. The nearly 900 acre plot of land is of particular interest as it supports lots of mature Jack Pines that survived a 1959 wildfire. Because they are able to preserve it, they will now look to the long term management goals for this plot and other area sites.

Kyle Anderson says he appreciates the council not only recognizing the importance of this work but taking time to come and see it.