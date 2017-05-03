DONATE

Plemel Elected To Bemidji City Council

Herington’s Shoe Store Closing After 70 Years

Haydee Clotter
May. 2 2017
“It’s really hard leaving this and our customers and our staff,” said Judy Herington, Herington’s Shoe Store Owner.

Herington Shoe Store first opened its doors in 1947, and it’s been a staple in downtown Bemidji ever since.

Now, going out of business signs are plastered on windows. Soon the store will close for good as owners Bob and Judy Herington retire. Bob’s father started the business.

“Came back after college in 1977 and worked for my dad, so I’ve been here for 40 years,” said Bob Herington, Herington’s Shoe Store Owner.

The sense of family was felt as customers walked in and were greeted by name.

“Hey Joe! How you doing?” said Herington.

Over the past seven decades relationships formed and customers are asking themselves…

“Where do I go now?” said Herington’s Shoe Store Customer Joe Corcoran. “He mentioned that I go see my friend in Grand Rapids or something like that,” said Corcoran.

Judy says its bittersweet, but the public’s support means a lot.

“You can’t be in a community this size and not have a successful business without that,” said Herington.

Jenny Carroll started working at Herington’s as a teen and 25 years later she’s still around. She says she enjoyed helping people the most.

“You become friends with the community not just your local shoe store it’s more than that and it has become more than that,” said Jenni Carroll, Herington’s Shoe Store employee.

Talk about a family affair, Bob’s sister came from South Dakota to help out and knows the impact Herington’s leaves behind.

“It’s been wonderful there are great customers that have come in that have come up and recognized me and said hello, and talked about their memories with Herington’s Shoe Store.

“This has been a wonderful life,” said Bob.

The store will remain open until all shoes walk out the door.

