Mar 16, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Herb Brooks Award Winner Berg Honored By Minnesota Frost

Bemidji’s Megan Berg was honored between periods during the Minnesota Frost game on Friday, Mar. 13 for being the 2026 Class AA recipient of the Herb Brooks Award, which was presented to her at the conclusion of the girls’ high school hockey state tournament.

Berg earned the award for demonstrating outstanding leadership, passion, and performance both on and off the ice for the Lumberjacks, who finished the season in the Class AA state tournament consolation finals, their best finish in program history.

Joining her at the game was Class A winner Ella Bond from St. Paul Academy. The two got some time up on the Jumbotron during the second intermission, but before the game they got to read the starting lineup card to the Frost players in the locker room.

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