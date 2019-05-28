Help Sought In Locating Vehicle In Possible Attempted Kidnapping Near Dorset

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an apparent suspect vehicle related to a possible kidnapping.

According to a post that was placed Sunday on the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Facebook page, the attempted kidnapping happened about 43 miles south of Bemidji near Dorset. Authorities are looking for a cargo-type van that is either silver, tan, or gold in color and was operated by a white male between the ages of 25 and 50 years old.

Anyone who sees a vehicle matching this description is asked to contact the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 732-3331.