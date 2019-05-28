Lakeland PBS
Help Sought In Locating Vehicle In Possible Attempted Kidnapping Near Dorset

May. 27 2019

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an apparent suspect vehicle related to a possible kidnapping.

According to a post that was placed Sunday on the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Facebook page, the attempted kidnapping happened about 43 miles south of Bemidji near Dorset. Authorities are looking for a cargo-type van that is either silver, tan, or gold in color and was operated by a white male between the ages of 25 and 50 years old.

Anyone who sees a vehicle matching this description is asked to contact the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 732-3331.

Nathan Green

Nathan Green — ngreen@lptv.org

