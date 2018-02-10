DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Help Sought In Locating Missing Woman

Nathan Green
Feb. 9 2018
Leave a Comment

Hubbard County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since February 2nd.

Kara Blevins was last seen one week ago in Akeley and is listed as a missing person. It is believed she has no phone, car, money, or extra clothing.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 732-3331 or (888) 732-3332.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

New Details Emerge About A Missing Grand Rapids Woman

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Christina Musella said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

Nancy Wasik said

Fun story about the Pillager Puzzlers but there is nothing in the story about wh... Read More

Michael said

I know Nate Matthews! He used to live in my town!!! #SmallTownPride... Read More

lamscomm said

Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More

Latest Story

In Focus: Gallery North Hosting “Warm Your Heart With Some Art” Classes

Gallery North in Bemidji is bringing a little heat to wintertime with their “Warm Your Heart With Some Art” classes. “These
Posted on Feb. 9 2018

Latest Stories

In Focus: Gallery North Hosting "Warm Your Heart With Some Art" Classes

Posted on Feb. 9 2018

Essentia Health Holds Community Leadership Breakfast

Posted on Feb. 9 2018

Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan Will Not Seek Re-Election

Posted on Feb. 9 2018

Bemidji Superintendent Named As Finalist For Grand Forks Job

Posted on Feb. 9 2018

Better Business Bureau Provides Tip for Ordering Flowers on Valentine's Day

Posted on Feb. 9 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.