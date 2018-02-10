Help Sought In Locating Missing Woman

Hubbard County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since February 2nd.

Kara Blevins was last seen one week ago in Akeley and is listed as a missing person. It is believed she has no phone, car, money, or extra clothing.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 732-3331 or (888) 732-3332.