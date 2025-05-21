Help Sought in Locating Missing Man Last Seen in Kelliher

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 68-year-old man who was last seen in Kelliher on April 24th.

Family and friends report not seeing or hearing from Russell Anthony Coyle after he made arrangements with a friend to watch his dog on the same day.

Coyle is described as 5’7″ tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He is a Caucasian male with blue eyes. Coyle commonly has a beard, wears glasses, and carries a pliers holder on his belt.

If you or anyone you know has seen or heard from Coyle or knows his current whereabouts, please call the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office at 218-333-9111.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office learned Coyle could have left town headed “west” to find work, but his current whereabouts are unknown. Coyle does not commonly drive a motor vehicle and was known to rely on family and friends for transportation.