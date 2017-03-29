DONATE

BREAKING: Remains Found In Brainerd Identified As Marc Welzant

Helicopter Display Could Land In Bemidji

Mar. 28 2017
Next to the Beltrami County History Center, you will find each branch of the United States military represented in a veterans memorial. But the tribute to the military could soon have a new addition hovering overhead.

The Freedom Defenders group would like to place a static helicopter display at the end of Minnesota Avenue near the entrance to the Beltrami County History Center where the veterans memorial is already located.

The Freedom Defenders met with the Bemidji City Council during Monday night’s work session to discuss their plans and choice for location. While support for the project is strong, some council members have concerns about the location while others felt it was the ideal spot.

For the project to move forward before the city will fully consider the proposal the city of Bemidji had some recommendations for display.

While there is no set timeline for the project, the most important aspect to the Freedom Defenders is preserving history and honoring our veterans.

The Freedom Defenders will meet with the Bemidji Arts Commission to discuss the project and its location next month.

