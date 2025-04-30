Heintzeman Reacts After Winning MN Senate District 6 Special Election

As we reported on Tuesday night, Republican Keri Heintzeman has won the Senate District 6 special election.

Heintzeman topped Democrat Denise Slipy by almost 21 percentage points. She will now fill the seat that opened up when Justin Eichorn resigned last month. Eichorn gave up his seat after he was charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor after his arrest in an underage prostitution sting.

Heintzeman will join the legislature with less than three weeks to go before the session is slated to end on May 19th. She released a statement to Lakeland News that says in part, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the residents of Senate District 6 for their trust and support to represent them in St. Paul! I am deeply honored by their confidence. I pledge to serve Senate District 6 with integrity, defending the values and way of life cherished by our community.”

After Heintzeman’s win, the DFL will hold a one-vote margin in the Senate for the rest of the session.